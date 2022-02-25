Bangladesh set to vaccinate 10m people Saturday

Bangladesh has set a target to vaccinate 10 million with COVID-19 jabs on 26 February as the country has taken all necessary preparation to conduct a nationwide mass vaccination campaign up to grassroots level.

"We will go door to door at grassroots level to fulfill the target of the mass vaccination campaign to be conducted tomorrow across the country... we have taken all necessary preparations to make the mass vaccine campaign a success," Director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS this afternoon.

He attributed the controlling of third wave of COVID-19 that hit Bangladesh mid-January this year to expansion of vaccination coverage including booster dose.

"We have laid emphasis on vaccination coverage as it (vaccine) has reduced both fatalities and rising of positivity rate of COVID-19... more than 80 per cent deaths linked to coronavirus are unvaccinated people," Alam added.