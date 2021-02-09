Bangladesh signs $200m deal with WB for improved sanitation, water access

The World Bank and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed a $200 million financing agreement to help 3.6 million people get access to hygienic sanitation facilities and about 600,000 people to access clean water in rural areas, reports news agency UNB.

The Rural Water, Sanitation, Hygiene (WASH) for Human Capital Development project will help improve water and sanitation services in rural areas in 78 upazilas, covering Sylhet, Chattogram, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions, according to a press release.

The agreement was signed by Economic Relations Division secretary Fatima Yasmin and Mercy Tembon on behalf of the government and the World Bank, respectively.

Following a market-driven approach, the project will help build a more hygienic model, offset pit latrines for safe sanitation and large and small piped water schemes for clean water.