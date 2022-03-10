Bangladesh

Bangladesh spends Tk 400b on Covid vaccines: Health minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid Maleque

Health minister Zahid Maleque has said the government has spent about Tk 400 billion for purchasing corona vaccines and inoculation activities.

The minister made the remark at an event organised to mark 'World Kidney Day-2022' at the National Kidney Institute on Thursday.

"We have been able to vaccinate 12 million people in a day, which is a record. We have so far given 220 million doses of vaccines which include 120 million first dose, 85 million second dose and 5 million booster dose. Over 100,000 people are engaged in vaccine activities. There was no notable irregularities and flaw," said Zahid Maleque while speaking as the chief guest.

About the kidney disease, the minister said, "We become worried if 20 people die from Covid. But around 70 to 80 people die of kidney disease every day and some 200 to 300 people die of cancer. We need to be more cautious about these diseases."

About 20 million people have been suffering from kidney disease, he added.

"We have taken a project to create a dialysis centre of 10 beds separately and ICU of 10 beds in every district," Zahid Maleque said.

He also mentioned another project has been taken up to establish eight modern cancer and kidney hospitals in eight divisions.

National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology (NIKDU) director Mizanur Rahman presided over the event. Health education division secretary Saiful Islam and DGHS director general ABM Khurshid Alam, among others, spoke.

