Bangladesh spends Tk 400b on Covid vaccines: Health minister

About the kidney disease, the minister said, "We become worried if 20 people die from Covid. But around 70 to 80 people die of kidney disease every day and some 200 to 300 people die of cancer. We need to be more cautious about these diseases."
About 20 million people have been suffering from kidney disease, he added.
"We have taken a project to create a dialysis centre of 10 beds separately and ICU of 10 beds in every district," Zahid Maleque said.
He also mentioned another project has been taken up to establish eight modern cancer and kidney hospitals in eight divisions.
National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology (NIKDU) director Mizanur Rahman presided over the event. Health education division secretary Saiful Islam and DGHS director general ABM Khurshid Alam, among others, spoke.