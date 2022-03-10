Bangladesh spends Tk 400b on Covid vaccines: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque has said the government has spent about Tk 400 billion for purchasing corona vaccines and inoculation activities.

The minister made the remark at an event organised to mark 'World Kidney Day-2022' at the National Kidney Institute on Thursday.

"We have been able to vaccinate 12 million people in a day, which is a record. We have so far given 220 million doses of vaccines which include 120 million first dose, 85 million second dose and 5 million booster dose. Over 100,000 people are engaged in vaccine activities. There was no notable irregularities and flaw," said Zahid Maleque while speaking as the chief guest.