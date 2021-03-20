Bangladesh, Sri Lanka bilateral talks begin

Bangladesh and Sri Lankan delegation members on Saturday began bilateral talks at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the visiting Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are leading their respective sides at the talks.

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also held a tête-à-tête for some time.

Earlier, on arrival of the Sri Lankan prime minister at the PMO, he was received by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Tiger Gate.