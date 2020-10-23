Bangladesh submits amended docs to UN on limits of outer continental shelf in Bay

Bangladesh has lodged an amended submission on the limits of its outer continental shelf in the Bay of Bengal to the United Nations, reports news agency UNB.

The Submission has formally been handed over by the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, ambassador Rabab Fatima to Dmitry Gonchar, the acting director of Division of Ocean Affairs and Law of the Sea (DOALOS).

While handing over the executive summary of the Submission, Fatima expressed expectations that the amended submission would be included in the agenda of the Commission in its next session, said the Bangladesh mission on Friday.