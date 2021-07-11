Bangladesh summons acting UK high commissioner

The foreign ministry has categorically said that the report described BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia as under ‘house arrest’ which is completely misleading.

A statement from the ministry said Javed Patel was summoned at the desk of the ministry’s director general (West Europe and EU) Faiyaz Murshid Kazi.

The ministry said Bangladesh was frustrated by some issues on Bangladesh chapter of the rights report by the UK government.