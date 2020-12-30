Bangladesh to collect 50 to 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by June

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque today said Bangladesh will collect fifty to sixty million COVID-19 vaccine doses, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, by June next year, reports BSS.

“The UK government has given approval to COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca… We will get the vaccine soon after getting approval from the WHO (World Health Organization),” he told a function at the BCPS auditorium in Mohakhali in the city, an official release said.

Secretary of the health service division Md Abdul Mannan, secretary of health education division Md Ali Noor, among others, were present at the function with director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam in the chair.