Bangladesh to ease restrictions for eight days from 15 July ahead of Eid

However, the restrictions will be made effective once again after Eid-ul-Azha from 23 July.
In this regard, a notification will be issued on Tuesday from the cabinet division.
Public transport and shopping malls will be resumed on conditions that health guidelines will be maintained strictly, and cattle markets will be allowed from 17 July.
However, public transport will have to carry passengers half of its capacity.
In a bid to contain spread of coronavirus across the country, the government imposed strict restrictions on 1 July for one week and extended it again up to 14 July.
The country is grappling with Covid-19 cases and deaths. The country reported highest 230 Covid-19 deaths and highest 11,874 cases on Sunday.