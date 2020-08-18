Bangladesh to explore all options on COVID-19 vaccine: Foreign secretary

Bangladesh will explore all the avenues to get a quick access to COVID-19 vaccine and choose one which will be safer and useful for Bangladesh, said foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

"As part of discussions with others, we’ll discuss the issue (vaccine) with India. We should have all options and we’ll head for that one which’ll be safer and useful for us," he told newsmen at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Masud said Bangladesh will discuss with India whether there is any scope for trial of the vaccine here, reports news agency UNB.

The foreign secretary also mentioned about the countries, including China, Russia, the US and the UK, for discussions and cooperation.