Bangladesh to get 17.5m Covid vaccines within one and half month

The minister said, “We have already received a total of 4.5 million vaccines. The country would get six million more Pfizer jabs from World Health Organisation (WHO) in the first week of August. At the same time, Bangladesh will receive 5 million doses from China with one million or more from AstraZeneca.”

“In altogether, the country will receive 17.5 million shots within one and half month,” Zahid Maleque added.