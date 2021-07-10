Bangladesh

Bangladesh to get 17.5m Covid vaccines within one and half month

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Health minister Zahid Maleque said on Saturday that the country is going to get 11 million Covid-19 vaccines in the first week of August. In total, 17.5 million jabs will be landed in Bangladesh within the next one and half month from different sources.

Advertisement

The minister made this disclosure on Saturday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU).

Advertisement

The minister said, “We have already received a total of 4.5 million vaccines. The country would get six million more Pfizer jabs from World Health Organisation (WHO) in the first week of August. At the same time, Bangladesh will receive 5 million doses from China with one million or more from AstraZeneca.”

“In altogether, the country will receive 17.5 million shots within one and half month,” Zahid Maleque added.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement