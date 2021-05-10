Bangladesh to get half-million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine 12 May

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Bangladesh has kept up its intensified efforts to get Oxford-AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from India, China and the United States.

Earlier, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said there is nothing to be worried about availability of vaccines noting that the government will have enough vaccines soon from alternative sources.

"I believe we'll have enough vaccines. No person should be worried about it. Vaccines will come timely and all will get it," he said in a video message shared on his verified Facebook page.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is much ahead of many countries in the world in procuring vaccines and launching vaccination drives across the country.

He said many European countries decided about which vaccine they should use just in April whereas in Bangladesh many people got vaccinated.

Apart from China and Russia, Momen said, there is much possibility to get vaccines from the United States.

The foreign minister has recently written a letter to US secretary of state Antony Blinken seeking vaccine doses from the US for immediate and long-term needs.