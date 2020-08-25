Bangladesh to lift internet ban in Rohingya camps

Bangladesh will lift internet restrictions imposed on nearly a million Rohingya refugees, a senior official said on Monday, ahead of the third anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar.

The Bangladesh government has been under pressure from the United Nations and aid groups to end the restrictions over fears they are hampering efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus and provide a basic education to thousands of children.

Bangladesh's foreign secretary said the government had banned high-speed internet in the camps last year because it could be used to spread "baseless rumours and misinformation" that could "create panic and destabilize the camps".

"Responding to requests from our friends ... we have taken a decision on lifting the restriction," said Masud Bin Momen during a webinar on the crisis, referring to pressure from the United Nations and human rights groups.

The announcement came ahead of the third anniversary on Tuesday of attacks by Rohingya insurgents on police posts and an army base that unleashed a military crackdown, forcing 730,000 Muslim Rohingyas to flee mainly Buddhist Myanmar for Bangladesh.

United Nations investigators later concluded that the Myanmar military campaign was executed with "genocidal intent". Myanmar denies that, saying the army was battling the insurgency.