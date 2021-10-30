Bangladesh to play a significant role at COP26: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Bangladesh will play a very significant role at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) that is set to begin in Glasgow on Sunday, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the COP26 Summit.

“Under prime minister’s leadership, Bangladesh will play a very important role at the COP26 Summit,” Momen told reporters at a media briefing held at the foreign affairs ministry in Dhaka.

Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for the United Kingdom on Sunday to attend the COP26 and other bilateral meetings.