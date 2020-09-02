Bangladesh to provide 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Nepal

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said Bangladesh will provide 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Nepal for meeting its demand, reports UNB

“Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli talked to prime minister Sheikh Hasina over phone around 5:00pm and sought 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Bangladesh,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

In response, he said, the Bangladesh prime minister agreed to provide the fertiliser to Nepal.

During the 20-minute telephonic conversation, prime minister Sheikh Hasina also assured his Nepalese counterpart of providing rail transit to Nepal.

The Nepalese prime minister expressed gratitude to his Bangladesh counterpart in this regard.

Karim said the two leaders put emphasis on further bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation in different sectors.