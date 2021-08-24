Bangladesh to receive 1m Pfizer vaccine doses 30 Aug: Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, health minister and US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and will be present at the airport to receive the vaccines.
Earlier, the health minister said Bangladesh will receive 6 million more Pfizer vaccines from COVAX facility. Another 5 million doses will arrive in Bangladesh in phases by September, he said.
Bangladesh started administering the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at three centres in Dhaka to fight off Covid-19 on 21 June.
The United States said it is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will begin this summer the allocation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it is providing to Gavi for distribution by COVAX to countries around the world.
US president Joe Biden reaffirmed this commitment by announcing that the US will donate 80 million doses of vaccines to support global needs.
The US is working with its G7 partners, the EU, COVAX, and others in a multilateral effort focused on saving lives, ending the pandemic, and supporting the global economic recovery.