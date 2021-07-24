Bangladesh to receive 210m doses of vaccines by beginning of 2022: Minister

The meeting was held on Saturday to discuss Covid-19 prevention, oxygen crisis, increasing hospital facilities and beds.
Zahid Maleque said the government has a stock of over 10 million doses of vaccines. Twenty million more vaccines will arrive by the next month.
He said some 30 million vaccines will come from China, 70 million from Russia, 70 million from Johnson & Johnson and 30 million of AstraZeneca.
Dhaka to receive 3 million more Sinopharm jabs this month, reported UNB quoting the health minister
The jabs are expected to arrive in Dhaka either on 26 or 27 July, he added.
“We are trying to bring everyone under the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Already enough number of Covid-19 jabs has been received," Zahid Maleque said.
He said 26 cold freezers are being brought from The World Health Organization (WHO) for vaccines that need to be stored in minus 70 degree Celsius.
The minister said the government has directed to prioritize elders in rural areas in vaccination drives and to bring teachers, students and their family members above 18 years under the campaign.