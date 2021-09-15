Bangladesh to receive 240m Covid jabs by March-April: Momen

Momen said that Bangladesh needs 260 million vaccine doses and some jabs would be produced at home too. "However, here is no update on vaccine cooperation with Russia due to the Covid-19 situation there."

Momen said that half of the 160 million people are young, while 22.2 million people have already been vaccinated.

"Despite significant vaccination in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom kept Bangladesh in the red list which is very unfortunate," he said.