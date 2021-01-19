Bangladesh now to get 2m COVID-19 vaccines from India as ‘gift’ 21 Jan

The Indian government will provide 2 million (20 lakh) doses of Oxford-Astrazenca COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield) to Bangladesh as 'gift' on 21 January, reports UNB.



A senior official confirmed this to it UNB on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, on Monday, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid AlamHe said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India is supposed to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 January.



Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said Bangladesh will receive the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on 25-26 January.



"As per the guideline of WHO, we will vaccinate those first who are working with risks. And elderly people will get more priority. People below the age of 18 will not get the vaccine,” the minister said.



The minister was addressing "Meet the Reporters" event at Dhaka Reporters Unity.



"ICT department is developing an app to provide vaccine properly," he also said.



