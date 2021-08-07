Bangladesh to receive 60m more Sinopharm vaccines

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government is going to receive 60 million more Sinopharm vaccines from China to ramp up the inoculation drive across Bangladesh, reports UnB.

"We have signed a deal with China to receive 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. China has already started sending the doses."

"We will sign another agreement to collect 60 million more doses as the prime minister has approved it," the minister added.