Bangladesh to receive 60m more Sinopharm vaccines

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government is going to receive 60 million more Sinopharm vaccines from China to ramp up the inoculation drive across Bangladesh, reports UnB.

"We have signed a deal with China to receive 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. China has already started sending the doses."

"We will sign another agreement to collect 60 million more doses as the prime minister has approved it," the minister added.

The health minister came up with the disclosure while inaugurating a Covid field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

"Of the 60 million Sinopharm vaccines, 20 million each will arrive in October and November while the rest of the consignment will land in the country in phases," he said.

Regarding the BSMMU Covid field hospital, the minister said, "The hospital has been launched with 357 beds, including 40 ICU cabins. Besides, central oxygen lines have been installed for the remaining beds."

The hospital will be upgraded to 1000-bed in phases, he added.

