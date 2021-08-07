Bangladesh to receive 60m more Sinopharm vaccines

The health minister came up with the disclosure while inaugurating a Covid field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
"Of the 60 million Sinopharm vaccines, 20 million each will arrive in October and November while the rest of the consignment will land in the country in phases," he said.
Regarding the BSMMU Covid field hospital, the minister said, "The hospital has been launched with 357 beds, including 40 ICU cabins. Besides, central oxygen lines have been installed for the remaining beds."
The hospital will be upgraded to 1000-bed in phases, he added.