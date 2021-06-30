Bangladesh to receive large shipment of vaccine from China soon

Bangladesh is likely to get 15 million (1.5 crore) of Sinopharm vaccine doses from China while the country is ready to supply more, if needed.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will soon get 2.5 million (25 lakhs) doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.
Bangladesh is likely to get two consignments of Moderna vaccine doses before 4 July, officials said.
Earlier, health minister Zahid Maleque and US Ambassador to Bangladesh confirmed it.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller tweeted saying Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via GAVI.
“As the largest contributor to COVAX, the US is committed to increasing the country’s vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide.” Ambassador Miller said.