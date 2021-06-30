Bangladesh

Covid-19

Bangladesh to receive large shipment of vaccine from China soon

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The first consignment of two million (20 lakhs) doses of vaccine purchased by the Bangladesh government from China’s Sinopharm are ready for delivery in Beijing, reports UNB.

Deputy chief of mission at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan on Wednesday said it will reach Dhaka soon.

“China stands by our Bangladeshi friends in fighting the new wave of the pandemic,” he said.

Advertisement

Bangladesh is likely to get 15 million (1.5 crore) of Sinopharm vaccine doses from China while the country is ready to supply more, if needed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will soon get 2.5 million (25 lakhs) doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh is likely to get two consignments of Moderna vaccine doses before 4 July, officials said.

Advertisement

Earlier, health minister Zahid Maleque and US Ambassador to Bangladesh confirmed it.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller tweeted saying Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via GAVI.

“As the largest contributor to COVAX, the US is committed to increasing the country’s vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide.” Ambassador Miller said.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement