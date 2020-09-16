Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has taken an initiatives to send workers to six new countries as a part of efforts to export manpower to alternative labour markets, reports UNB.

The countries are Cambodia, Poland, China, Romania, Croatia and Seychelles, said the ministry of foreign affairs.

Bangladesh missions abroad are working relentlessly so that the labour markets for Bangladeshi workers in foreign countries do not shrink, said the ministry.

Diplomatic efforts are also going on vigorously for exploring new labour markets.

Last month, migrant workers remitted $1.96 billion against $1.44 billion in the same month a year ago, Bangladesh Bank data showed.

