Bangladesh, Turkey show real leadership in dealing with refugees: Turkish ambassador

Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has demonstrated true leadership by allowing shelter to over 700,000 Rohingyas with a decent living condition.

Ambassador Turan, who visited Rohingya camps twice, laid emphasis on collaboration with the international community and donor agencies as the expenditure for Rohingyas is huge, no matter where they are living. “We would like to see better collaboration and it’ll be much easier to help the Rohingyas.”

“It’s the right of the government of Bangladesh to decide where it’ll host Rohingyas,” ambassador Turan told news agency UNB in an interview at his office recognising that Bangladesh has invested significantly making Bhasan Char an inhabitable place.

A thorough technical assessment by the UN on Bhasan Char is needed to figure out additional costs and challenges in running operations in two separate places efficiently, he added.