Bangladesh unable to adapt to climate change: IPCC study

Although damage from climate change is intensifying in Bangladesh, the country is unable to adapt to such damage.

The world will face more damage during this century once global warming rises by 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius.

Growing disasters including natural calamities are waiting for Bangladesh in the coming days. So, UN climate and other funds will have to increase for countries like Bangladesh.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change, made these recommendations in its latest report.

The IPCC Working Group II report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability” was released on Monday.