Bangladesh urged to improve security in Rohingya camps

This incident, which took place in the early morning, resulted in the death of at six refugees and an unspecified number of injured, including children.
Those with injuries are now receiving medical care.
The UNHCR also sought arrest and prosecution of those responsible for instigating and committing these violent attacks in accordance with the law.
“Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh seeking safety and security from violence. A large majority – some 80 per cent – are women and children,” the UN agency said.