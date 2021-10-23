Bangladesh

Bangladesh urged to improve security in Rohingya camps

Prothom Alo English Desk
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has urged Bangladesh to take immediate measures to improve the security in the Rohingya camps, saying that it is “extremely concerned” by another violent attack there, reports UNB.

“UNHCR is extremely concerned by another violent attack in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh,” said the UN agency in a statement issued on Friday night.

This incident, which took place in the early morning, resulted in the death of at six refugees and an unspecified number of injured, including children.

Those with injuries are now receiving medical care.

The UNHCR also sought arrest and prosecution of those responsible for instigating and committing these violent attacks in accordance with the law.

“Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh seeking safety and security from violence. A large majority – some 80 per cent – are women and children,” the UN agency said.

