Bangladesh virus cases near 280,000

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A 3D-printed coronavirus model.
A 3D-printed coronavirus model. Reuters

Bangladesh has reported 37 more deaths from coronavirus while 2,595 more people have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure in a press release on Monday.

The death toll now stands at 3,694 and the latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 279,144, according to the press statement.

And today’s infection rate is 20.72 per cent.

Bangladesh first reported death from coronavirus on 18 March while the first case was confirmed on 8 March.

Across the country 1,641 more patients made recovery, it said adding that so far 160,591 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

It also said a total of 12,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of them, 2,595 were diagnosed with coronavirus.

