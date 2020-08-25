Bangladesh virus deaths top 4,000

Bangladesh has reported 45 more deaths from coronavirus while 2,545 more people have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed this issuing a press release on Tuesday.
The death toll now stands at 4,028 and the latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 299,628, according to the press release.
Bangladesh first reported death from coronavirus on 18 March while the first case was confirmed on 8 March.
Across the country 3,881 more patients made recovery, read the press release adding that so far 186,756 people have recovered from the deadly disease.
It also said a total of 14,788 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of them, 2,545 were diagnosed with coronavirus.
And today’s infection rate is 17.98 per cent.
According to the press statement, among the 45 victims who died in the past 24 hours 32 were men while 13 were women.