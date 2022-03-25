'Bangladesh votes for UN resolution over Ukraine on humanitarian ground'

The vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on 2 March that demanded Russia immediately ceases its use of force where Bangladesh abstained from voting along with its South Asian neighbors - India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Though Bangladesh voted in favour of the Thursday's resolution, its three neighbors India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka kept themselves abstained from voting.
China abstained from voting in both the resolutions where the same five countries -- Russia, Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Eritrea -- voted against the resolution Thursday and 2 March.
When asked whether Bangladesh shifted its position or not, Momen said, Bangladesh's position remains the same as Dhaka is always for peace and against war.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh considered the 2 March resolution partisan and it would not be able to put an end to the war ... "(SO) we didn't vote that time".
He said the Thursday's resolution was for the welfare of civilians. "We want safety of tortured people and for that we said yes," he said.
Momen said that the war would have an impact on innocent country like Bangladesh on development and economic activities as all are members of an interdependent system.
"We know from experience that it is the ordinary people who suffer the most in any war," he added.