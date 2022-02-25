Bangladesh wants more engagement with ASEAN, PM Hasina says

Terming Bangladesh a geographically contiguous neighbour of the ASEAN, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her country’s keen interest to further strengthen institutional engagements with the important regional organisation.

She sought a more pro-active support from the ASEAN to ensure an "early, safe and dignified" repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people whom Bangladesh temporarily sheltered purely on humanitarian grounds.

The PM said this in her message to president of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the Philippines, according to the foreign ministry.

Mentioning the phenomenal socio-economic achievements of Bangladesh over the last 50 years, Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to working with the international community to ensure a safe, equitable and sustainable world for the posterity.