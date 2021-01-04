Bangladesh will get vaccine timely from India, Momen assures



Responding to a question on when vaccine will be available, Momen hoped to get it by this month.



Asked whether the government is thinking of any alternative, he said they are exploring various aspects.



The foreign minister said the statements made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO were premature which is not the policy of the Indian government.



Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's Neighbourhood First Policy, prime minister Narendra Modi, during a Summit meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 December last year, assured that vaccines would be made available to Bangladesh as and when produced in India.

Both leaders also noted the ongoing bilateral collaboration between the private sector in this area.



The two countries exchanged views on the situation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries and expressed satisfaction at the manner in which sustained engagement between the two countries has been maintained during this ongoing crisis.