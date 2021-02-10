Bangladesh with Maldives in fighting climate change: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh will extend its highest possible support to the Maldives in fighting the adverse impacts of global warming.

She made the assurance when Male foreign minister Abdulla Shahid met Hasina at her official residence Ganonbhaban.

"As the Climate Vulnerable Forum chair, Sheikh Hasina assured the Maldives of extending all-out support to it in facing the adverse impacts of climate change," said PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

Hasina said Bangladesh has designed its own mitigation and adaptation plans, and is implementing those to fight the climate adversities.