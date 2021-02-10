Bangladesh with Maldives in fighting climate change: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh will extend its highest possible support to the Maldives in fighting the adverse impacts of global warming.
She made the assurance when Male foreign minister Abdulla Shahid met Hasina at her official residence Ganonbhaban.
"As the Climate Vulnerable Forum chair, Sheikh Hasina assured the Maldives of extending all-out support to it in facing the adverse impacts of climate change," said PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.
Hasina said Bangladesh has designed its own mitigation and adaptation plans, and is implementing those to fight the climate adversities.
Undocumented Bangladeshis
Abdulla Shahid expressed the willingness to regularise a good number of the undocumented Bangladeshis living in the Maldives following due process.
He informed the prime minister that the Bangladeshis who are staying in the Maldives will get vaccinated for free against COVID-19.
Rohingya issue
About the Rohingya issue, Hasina said Bangladesh has sheltered over one million Rohingya people and a significant number of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals are now being relocated to Bhashan Char.
Focusing her government's development activities, she said no one will remain landless and homeless in Bangladesh.
MoUs
Referring to the two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between Bangladesh and the Maldives, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over signing two documents during his visit.
The first MoU is on providing a solid framework for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh and the second one is on cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of Foreign Service officers of the two countries.
Abdulla highly praised the prime minister's leadership for gaining tremendous development and successes in different sectors.
He said the Bangladesh prime minister is an important leader not only in Bangladesh or South Asia but also in the whole world.
Bangabandhu
Abdulla Shahid said president of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked the prime minister for inviting him to attend the functions of the Independence Day of Bangladesh in the Mujib Year.
He said father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a great leader not only for Bangladesh but also for the whole world.
He expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for extending medical assistance to the Maldives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
The foreign minister of the Maldives arrived here on Monday on an official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.