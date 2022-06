Saleh went to the USA about 12 years ago in search of a living after winning the Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery. He set up his own business in Georgia after working at a shop.

On Wednesday morning Bangladesh time, a man fired bullets at him inside his shop, killing Saleh on the spot, Tarek Hasan, a Bangladeshi who lives in Georgia, said.

Saleh’s father said he will be buried at a local cemetery after funeral prayers in the small hours of Friday (Bangladesh time).