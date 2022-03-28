Bangladeshi killed in road crash in Saudi Arabia

A Bangladeshi pilgrim, who had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, has been killed in a road crash in Mecca, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman Zahed, 45, a teacher of a madrasah at Satkania of Chattogram.

Victim’s cousin Kamal Uddin said the accident occurred when a speeding vehicle ran over Zahed while he was crossing the road in the city on Saturday afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Zahed went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on 16 March, he added.