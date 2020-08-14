Bangladeshi national dies in Kuwait

A Bangladeshi national died at a government hospital in Kuwait on Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 35, son of Jalal Hossain in Keraniganj's Alukanda area.
Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj police station, said Faruk got admitted to a government hospital there after he fell sick.
At one stage, he died there while undergoing treatment, the OC said quoting co-workers of Faruk.
Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased sought help from the authorities concerned to bring the body back home.