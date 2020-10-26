Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Dele in Bangui (Central African Republic) on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as lance corporal Abdullah Al Mamun, a driver.

The injured were identified as sergeant Abdus Samad, 35, artillery and soldier Mokhlesur Rahman, 31.

The accident took place around 00:25 (local time) when the water tanker, carrying a team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, plunged into a 20-25 feet deep ditch, leaving Mamun dead on the spot, the ISPR said Monday.

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Bangui and they will be shifted to Uganda soon.

They met the tragedy while going to Bangui from Kaga Port.

