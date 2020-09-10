Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘BSF’ at Thakurgaon border

A Bangladeshi young man was gunned down reportedly by some members of Indian Border Security Force along Beurjhari border area in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon on Thursday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased is Shariful Islam, 30, a fisherman by profession and son of Abdul Hossain of Choto Choruigati village.
BGB-50 battalion commanding officer lieutenant colonel Shahidul Islam said that the incident took place around 11.45am when a group of fisherman numbering 4-5 was fishing in Nagor river adjoining to the Indian border.
At one stage of fishing, they entered the Indian territory, 50 yards off Bangladesh border.
BSF members from Boro Billah camp in Uttar Dinajpur district of India opened fire on them, leaving Shariful dead on the spot.
Other fishermen brought his body inside the Bangladesh border.
On information, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members and police recovered his body.
A letter has been sent to BSF protesting against the incident.