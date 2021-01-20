Bangladeshi student arrested in Sydney

Sydney police has arrested a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student on Monday night on charges of reported rape, reports Australian media.
Accused Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl, a resident of Bankstown’s Villawood area in Sydney, on social media for several months, claimed victim’s family in the allegation brought against Jamil.
Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury lives in the Bankstown area of Sydney. He is studying in Information Technology and also a part-time worker at a supermarket in Sydney.
The victim’s family said, “Jamil Ahmed has been sending excessive indecent text messages to the teenager on social media like Snapchat and Instagram. Within a few days, the girl's mother noticed the matter and requested Jamil to refrain from such behavior.”
But the student didn’t stop sending such indecent messages to the underage girl.
So, at one stage, the victim’s family caught planned Jamil and handed over to the police.
He was produced before the court and denied bail on Tuesday. The hearing of the case will be held on 9 February.