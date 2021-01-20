Bangladeshi student arrested in Sydney

The victim’s family said, “Jamil Ahmed has been sending excessive indecent text messages to the teenager on social media like Snapchat and Instagram. Within a few days, the girl's mother noticed the matter and requested Jamil to refrain from such behavior.”

But the student didn’t stop sending such indecent messages to the underage girl.

So, at one stage, the victim’s family caught planned Jamil and handed over to the police.

He was produced before the court and denied bail on Tuesday. The hearing of the case will be held on 9 February.