Bangladeshis returning from Libya almost crippled

Three days later they were sold to another group. They reached Mizdah on 20 May. The kidnapped saw the some bodies as soon as they entered the camp. They said if they give $12,000 each, they will let them go free. Otherwise, they will have to die. Every day, two or three people were beaten to death. Apart from the Bangladeshis, hundreds of other people, including women from Nigeria, Ghana and Sudan, were at the camp.

Janu Mia said one day, in the face of the brutality, Nigerians revolted and launched a counter attack and killed one of the kidnappers. After that everyone in the camp was shot indiscriminately. The abductors took away seriously 12 injured Bangladeshis and left them in a desert. After crossing a distance of two and a half kilometres, they were given refuge by a Sudanese citizen. He handed over the Bangladeshis to the army personnel. Although they were admitted to a hospital in Tripoli, no one was taking care of the Bangladeshis. Later, they were given treatment upon intervention from the Bangladeshi embassy there.

Nine of the group returned home, but the remaining three -- Bappi Dutta, Samrat Khalasi and Sajid – stayed in Libya.