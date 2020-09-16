Bangladeshis see soaring GDP, but plunging wellness: ADB Report

Bangladesh has shown enviable progress in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the last decade. The country is one of the few that has been registering high GDP growth rate. It has achieved over five per cent GDP growth when many other countries have reported negative growth rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The people in a country are supposed be happy when its economy is in a good shape. But that is not happening in case of Bangladesh. Despite the high growth rate, the people in Bangladesh are not doing that well compared to the other Asian countries.