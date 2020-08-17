Bangladeshis sent back from UAE protest at Dhaka airport

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladeshi expatriate Shah Alam went back to Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join his work on Sunday in a flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines. But, he was denied entry and sent back home on Monday.

Like Shah Alam, 67 more Bangladeshis had to return home as they were not granted entry to the receiving country.

As the expatriates were forced to return, they staged a protest at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

They also demonstrated a sit-in at the airport and demanded the government’s intervention.

The officials at the Dhaka airport said as many as 68 expatriates were denied entry after their arrival in the Gulf Country. They were sent back to Dhaka without performing the immigration procedures.

The Abu Dhabi government has cancelled the approval of the companies and agencies through which they went to the UAE. This is why they were denied entry, the officials added.

An airport official said, after landing at the Dhaka airport, the expatriates staged demonstration. All of them will undergo health checkups.

Some of them left the airport after the health checkups, said the official adding that rest of them will also go away soon.

