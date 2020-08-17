Bangladeshis sent back from UAE protest at Dhaka airport

Bangladeshi expatriate Shah Alam went back to Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join his work on Sunday in a flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines. But, he was denied entry and sent back home on Monday.

Like Shah Alam, 67 more Bangladeshis had to return home as they were not granted entry to the receiving country.

As the expatriates were forced to return, they staged a protest at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

They also demonstrated a sit-in at the airport and demanded the government’s intervention.