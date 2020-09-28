Bangladeshis to be brought back from Libya Tuesday

Arrangements have been made to bring back Bangladeshis who have been stranded or staying in Libya but willing to return home by a chartered flight on 29 September. It will be the third such flight this month.

"A chartered flight of IOM, carrying the Bangladeshi expatriates, would take off from Mitiga International Airport for home on Tuesday," Bangladesh embassy in Libya said in a press release. Mitiga is the main airport in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.