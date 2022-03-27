Bangladesh’s achievements delightful for China: Xi Jinping

The Chinese president said Bangladesh is taking active measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and striving for social and economic recovery, with remarkable progress already made, and is marching ahead toward the "Sonar Bangla" dream.
“It is deeply delightful for China to see the achievements of Bangladesh,” he wrote.
The president Xi said that China and Bangladesh are close neighbors, traditional friends and strategic partners.
“I set great store by the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I am willing to work with Your Excellency to push China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights,” he added.
In a separate letter written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Li Keqiang said, in recent years, the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation maintains sound momentum, bearing rich fruits of cooperation in all areas.
“I attach great importance to our bilateral relations,” he added.
Chinese Premier Li said under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the people of Bangladesh fight effectively to control the COVID-19 pandemic, make significant progress in building the country and improving people's livelihood, and expedite towards realization of the "Sonar Bangla" dream.
China congratulates Bangladesh for the achievements, he added.
“To benefit our two countries and peoples, I reassure the commitment to work with you to enhance integration of development strategies of our two countries and to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation,” he added.