Bangladesh’s achievements delightful for China: Xi Jinping

The Chinese president said Bangladesh is taking active measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and striving for social and economic recovery, with remarkable progress already made, and is marching ahead toward the "Sonar Bangla" dream.

“It is deeply delightful for China to see the achievements of Bangladesh,” he wrote.

The president Xi said that China and Bangladesh are close neighbors, traditional friends and strategic partners.

“I set great store by the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I am willing to work with Your Excellency to push China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights,” he added.