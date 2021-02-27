Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC: PM Hasina says all credit goes to people

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangladesh’s graduation from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs) to a developing country stemmed from her government’s relentless efforts, planning and hard work for the last 12 years, reports UNB.

“The people of the country did all these things. Remaining there in the government, we just gave policy support to create the scope. It’s a historic and pride moment for the nation,” she said in her written speech at a virtual press conference marking the UN’s final recommendation for Bangladesh’s graduation from the LDC group.

She joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the shapla hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sheikh Hasina expressed her strong hope that Bangladesh would get its place as a dignified country at the world stage following its graduation as a developing nation.