Bangladesh's voters now stand at 111.7m: EC

The number of the country's voters has now increased to 11.17 crore (111.7 million) following inclusion of some 1,900,000 new voters in the last one year, according to the election commission's final updated electoral roll, reports UNB.

The EC disclosed the final updated voter numbers on Tuesday on the occasion of the National Voter Day 2021.

According to the EC's factsheet, a total of 1,918,056 new voters --- 1,125, 755 males and 792,220 females-were enlisted in the country's voter list in the last one year since 2 March 2020.

However, some 16,499 voters, who died, were dropped from the electoral roll in the time. The deceased include 10,280 males and 6,219 females.

Now the number of the total voters stands at 111,720,669 --- 56,598,005 males (50.66pc), 55,122,223 females (49.33pc) and 441 transgender ones --- in the country.