Bank transaction hours raised by half an hour

Banks’ transaction hours have been raised by half an hour as banks will be operated from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm from 24 to 30 May, reports UNB.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular on Sunday for all the banks in compliance with the cabinet division’s latest directives on the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission.
The banks can keep offices open until 4:00 pm to do their necessary activities, said the central bank circular.
It further mentioned that banks can keep one non-AD branch open within 2km radius in the city corporation areas and at upazila level one branch of each bank can remain open on Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday.
But the concerned bank authorities have to take measures to provide transport facilities for the staff during the period.
The circular said during the banking transaction hours, banks have to ensure different kinds of services including clearing cheques, withdrawal and deposits of money, money transfer, remittance related services, encashment of different instruments and also receipt of the payments of bills of different utilities.
BB said banks have to continue services like disbursement of loans, incentives, payment of salaries of different industries and also the purchase of export bills, loan sanction and distribution.
Banks have to follow instructions in keeping the branches located in the port areas with the consent of the local administration and other authorities, as per the circular issued on 5 August last year, it said.
According to the circular, banks have to operate with limited staff under a roster system. They also have to ensure operation of ATM booths to facilitate transaction through cards by supplying adequate cash in the machines while the evening banking and weekly holiday banking activities will remain closed until further order.