Bank transaction hours raised by half an hour

Banks’ transaction hours have been raised by half an hour as banks will be operated from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm from 24 to 30 May, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular on Sunday for all the banks in compliance with the cabinet division’s latest directives on the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission.

The banks can keep offices open until 4:00 pm to do their necessary activities, said the central bank circular.

It further mentioned that banks can keep one non-AD branch open within 2km radius in the city corporation areas and at upazila level one branch of each bank can remain open on Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday.

But the concerned bank authorities have to take measures to provide transport facilities for the staff during the period.