Banks to remain open for three and a half hrs from Sunday

As per a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank, all banks will operate on a limited scale from 25 July to 5 August from 10.00am to 1.30pm only maintaining all Covid-safety protocols and with limited staff.
However, banks can remain open till 3.00pm to conduct their own activities. Other regular activities can also continue in compliance with government guidelines.
During this period, the head offices and authorised dealers-designated branches of banks will remain open while state-owned banks will keep open one branch at the district level and one at the upazila level.
The private banks on the other hand, will keep open one branch at the district level and a maximum of two branches outside districts with limited manpower, according to the central bank.
However, internet banking service will continue for 24 hours. All the banks will have to ensure the operations of ATM kiosks to facilitate transactions through cards and by supplying adequate cash in the machines, as per the BB circular.