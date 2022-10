The forefront of cyclone 'Sitrang' hit the coastal region of Bangladesh on Monday evening with stormy wind and incessant rainfall.

The meteorological department confirmed the matter saying the centre of the powerful cyclone will make landfall at Barishal and Chattogram coasts at the dead of the night.

Mongla and Payra sea ports, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have already been asked to hoist signal No. 7.