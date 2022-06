Transporters at Benapole ended their indefinite strike Wednesday evening after Jessore-1 MP Sheikh Afil Uddin assured them that their demands will be considered, UNB reports.

They embarked on an indefinite strike to press their three-point demand, including the transfer of an official of the land port, in the morning.

Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners Association, said they started the strike after talking with five organisations using the land port. “We called it off after getting assurance from MP Sheikh Afil Uddin.”