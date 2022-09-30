Another Covid death, 708 new cases reported in 24 hours

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), country's total fatalities rose to 29,363 while the total caseload increased to more than 2 million (2,025,197) with the new numbers.
The daily infection test positivity rate rose to 14.66 per cent from Thursday’s 13.53 per cent as 4,828 samples were tested.
The mortality rate however remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.04 per cent respectively.
In August, the country reported 32 Covid deaths and 6,689 fresh cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.