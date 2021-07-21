BGB, BSF exchange sweets, Eid greetings

BSF Hili camp commander Ramakant Singh reciprocated by sending sweets as gifts.
The BSF battalion exchanged sweets with BGB members at Bangladesh-India border in Fulbari of Panchagarh too.
BSF South Bengal Frontier took the initiative to greet the BGB on the religious event to extend India’s goodwill gesture with Bangladesh. Both the BSF and the BGB guard the 4,096 kilometre India-Bangladesh border.
The BGB and BSF exchanged sweets and greetings at Pertrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other Border Outposts (BoPs). Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations.
The exchange of sweets between these two forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations.
During religious and national celebrations, BGB and BSF exchange gifts, greetings and sweets as a tradition with an aim to bolster friendly ties between the two countries, BGB camp commander Subedar Showkat Ali Molla said.
Meanwhile, the BSF camp commander said that “this kind of exchange of sweets and greetings motivates the border guards of both the countries”.