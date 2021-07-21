BGB, BSF exchange sweets, Eid greetings

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of Muslims, Border Guard Bangladesh and Border Security Force of India exchanged sweet and greetings on Wednesday morning, reports news agencies UNB and ANI.

Hili CP Border Guard Bangladesh camp commander Subedar Showkat Ali Molla said that sweets were gifted to the BSF commander on the Indian side from Joypurhat-10 BGB battalion.