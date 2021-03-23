BGB, BSF hold flag meeting

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has obstructed reconstruction work of a mosque at Gajukata border of Beanibazar in Sylhet and took position by placing bunkers near the zero line of the border.

Sensing the BSF’s move, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members also have taken counter position along the border. In such situation, the BGB and BSF have sat in a flag meeting at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

According to the BGB and locals, locals took the initiative to rebuild the nearly 200-year-old mosque building in the Bangladesh part of Pillar No. 1357 at Gajukata area of ​​Dubag union since the building was at risk. At that time, the BSF obstructed the construction of the mosque and set up a bunker along the border and took position there on Monday night.

Sensing their position, BGB also took counter position at the border from Monday's night to Tuesday's evening. In this situation, BGB and BSF have arranged a flag meeting at around 5.30pm Tuesday.

The meeting was going on as of filing the report at 6:30pm.